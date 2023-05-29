CenterBook Partners LP Sells 9,289 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $23.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $415.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,785. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.49. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

