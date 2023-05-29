CenterBook Partners LP Buys 18,344 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,849,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,992. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.76 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average is $145.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,019 shares of company stock worth $16,473,970. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

