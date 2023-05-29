CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 14,517 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 456.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,453,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,631 shares of company stock worth $8,423,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.53 on Monday, hitting $215.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.78. The company has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $216.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

