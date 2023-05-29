Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 1.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Centene worth $100,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,489,000 after buying an additional 183,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after buying an additional 109,994 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after buying an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,045,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.72. 3,228,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

