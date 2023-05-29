Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0207 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $157.58 million and $9.65 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

