Carmignac Gestion Sells 279,162 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Carmignac Gestion cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 279,162 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.9% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.25% of Palo Alto Networks worth $103,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.70. 6,408,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $217.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,481 shares of company stock worth $52,729,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.