Carmignac Gestion Purchases 34,261 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned about 1.13% of GeoPark worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GeoPark by 44,737.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GeoPark by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in GeoPark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. 117,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,512. The firm has a market cap of $579.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. GeoPark Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.43 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 265.35%. Analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

