Carmignac Gestion Purchases 197 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Booking were worth $37,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Booking by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,753.25.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $6.24 on Monday, reaching $2,591.13. 465,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,680. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,627.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,374.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.