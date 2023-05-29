Carmignac Gestion Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,869 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $19.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,730,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $218.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

