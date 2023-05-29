Carmignac Gestion Increases Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,283 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NOVA. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,116. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,173. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.