Carmignac Gestion Has $263.60 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,163,634 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 4.8% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.35% of Schlumberger worth $263,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.48. 12,290,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690,801. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

