Carmignac Gestion Grows Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 681.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,653,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,419,143 shares during the period. KE comprises approximately 2.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.76% of KE worth $134,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,589,000 after buying an additional 14,505,095 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KE by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in KE by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422,428 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth $39,583,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KE by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,921,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,198 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,915,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,054. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEKE. TheStreet cut shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.52.

KE Company Profile



KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

