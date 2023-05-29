Carmignac Gestion Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $45,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,438,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,546,320. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

