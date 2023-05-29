Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 64,731 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,801 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 64,731 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.16. 474,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $74.41.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

