Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 167.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $220,041,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $496.21. 467,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -169.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $505.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

