Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,036 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.48% of PBF Energy worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after buying an additional 41,949 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 223,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 169,472 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PBF Energy by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.08.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.25. 2,297,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.