Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 5.3 %

TSE:CWB traded up C$1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 289,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,520. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.38. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$21.21 and a 12-month high of C$30.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$275.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

