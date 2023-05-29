Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,867,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 1,425,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,225.0 days.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 5.6 %

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.94. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

