Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,362 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 118,725 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

