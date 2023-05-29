Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$169.34.

Several research firms recently commented on CNR. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$155.16 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$137.26 and a twelve month high of C$175.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$160.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$162.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

