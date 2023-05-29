Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.29. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 120.33% and a negative net margin of 1,255.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

