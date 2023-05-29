Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Stock Position Decreased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYLD. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYLD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,984 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. The company has a market cap of $695.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

