California Resources Co. (CRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 16th

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.282 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Resources to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.40. 604,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,585. California Resources has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.35 million. On average, analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRC. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in California Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 791,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,531,000 after buying an additional 576,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 533.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 317,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 267,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 212,050 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.