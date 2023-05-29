Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

