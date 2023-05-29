Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 360,100 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Price Performance

NYSE CABO traded up $6.57 on Friday, reaching $620.75. 65,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $680.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One has a 12 month low of $609.85 and a 12 month high of $1,464.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The firm had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 50.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,104.29.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

