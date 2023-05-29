BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Update

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BZAM Trading Up 2.5 %

BZAMF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. 38,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,011. BZAM has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Get BZAM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BZAM in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BZAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BZAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.