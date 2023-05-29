BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BuzzFeed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BuzzFeed by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

BuzzFeed Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. 607,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,199. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 46.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BuzzFeed will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

