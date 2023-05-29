Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target at $86.43

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $157,848.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,505 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,578.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,217 shares of company stock worth $2,271,507 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $508,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 154,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

