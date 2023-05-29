Brokerages Set H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT at $60.60

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in H World Group by 993.0% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,373 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,356,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,235,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,091,000 after buying an additional 1,278,445 shares during the period. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,826,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. H World Group has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H World Group

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

