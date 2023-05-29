Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Target Price at $12.23

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.23.

EGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target for the company.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

EGO stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.