Brokerages Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) PT at $380.00

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $380.00.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $63.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $94.11.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.8424 per share. This represents a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.