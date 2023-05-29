Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 995 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.63. 3,820,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,484. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

