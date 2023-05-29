Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,448 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $45,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $149.71. 1,063,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,472. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.43 and a 200-day moving average of $153.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

