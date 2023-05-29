Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,245 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 1.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Texas Pacific Land worth $28,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $10.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,315.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,913. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,285.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,544.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,950.09. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

