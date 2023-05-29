Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,111 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.93. 8,100,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

