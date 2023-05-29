Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $35,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp grew its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $927,717. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $128.49. 3,149,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

