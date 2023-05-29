Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $90.10 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,146,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $90,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $6,004,000.

VEA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.46. 7,929,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,361,907. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

