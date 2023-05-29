Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after acquiring an additional 923,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $6.67 on Monday, hitting $176.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,323,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,146. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

