Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,577 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

CMCSA traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,819,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,137,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

