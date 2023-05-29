Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of AptarGroup worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after buying an additional 171,060 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,950,000 after buying an additional 97,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,251,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 961,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after buying an additional 295,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 781,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,900,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.16. The company had a trading volume of 210,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.39. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.