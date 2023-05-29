Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of BRE stock opened at C$14.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.20. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$15.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.76.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.42 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

