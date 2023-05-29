Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Lowered to $13.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 0.8 %

BRDG opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $19.58.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

