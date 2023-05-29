Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $40.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $31.06 on Monday. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million. Research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,534 shares of company stock worth $3,010,450. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Braze by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.