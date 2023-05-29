BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $27.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.80, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.01. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 757,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BOX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 28.6% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

