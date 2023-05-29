BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $315.54 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion and $414.37 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $315.54 or 0.01120802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,857,069 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,857,212.73484507. The last known price of BNB is 308.63080941 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1422 active market(s) with $343,146,145.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.