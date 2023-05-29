BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ZUT traded up 0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 23.05. 2,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is 22.90. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of 21.39 and a 12 month high of 27.71.

