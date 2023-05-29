BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZAG traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.49. 88,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.72. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$12.95 and a one year high of C$14.16.

