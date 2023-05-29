Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Sells 58,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 10.8% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $23.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $415.39. 7,833,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,785. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.