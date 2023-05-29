BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Cap of $575.23 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $575.23 million and approximately $12.96 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003130 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003024 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000969 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000061 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $15,237,284.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

