BitShares One Day Volume Reaches $147,751.40 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $23.46 million and $147,751.40 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009389 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003139 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003112 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001342 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,000,008 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.